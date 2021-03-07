PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Up 711.3% Over Last Week

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,026.13 and $922.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 711.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.13 or 0.00772400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041297 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.