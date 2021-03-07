Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $63.23 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.23 million and $214,531.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00253271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00099311 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

