PirateCash 1-Day Volume Tops $6,207.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.36 million and $6,207.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.