Pirl Price Tops $0.0023 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $192,623.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 47.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.87 or 0.03274627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00367772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.01009924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.00411511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00363227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00250282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

