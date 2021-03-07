Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $313,080.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00791114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041825 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

