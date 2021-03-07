PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $79.95 million and $1.71 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

