Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 91.4% Higher Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.92 million and $4,355.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00038887 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 114.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

