Pizza Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $6,316.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00042824 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

