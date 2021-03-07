Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after buying an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

