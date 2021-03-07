Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.97% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $58,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,316 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,890,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.