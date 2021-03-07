PlayFuel (PLF) Trading Up 109.9% This Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $5.36 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

