Playkey (PKT) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 57% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $368,850.03 and $65,923.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00788456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

