Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,280,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,487,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.