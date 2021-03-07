Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

PS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders sold a total of 38,319 shares of company stock worth $798,164 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,147,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS opened at $20.56 on Friday. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

