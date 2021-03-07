Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

PLYM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.