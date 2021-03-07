PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,478. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

