PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

