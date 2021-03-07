Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.93% of Polaris worth $54,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

