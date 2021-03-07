Polis Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Polis token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $5,160.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

