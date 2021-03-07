PolypuX (PUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,679.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $421,944.34 and approximately $6,679.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00464754 BTC.

PolypuX Token Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

