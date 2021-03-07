PolySwarm Market Cap Reaches $16.01 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $25,650.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 153% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $403.86 or 0.00790119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041704 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars.

