Poolz Finance Market Cap Reaches $15.20 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.48 or 0.00046296 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $624,336.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00465145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00076492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00455956 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

