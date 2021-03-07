PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 43.8% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $206,289.42 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.00365944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,500.94 or 1.00043595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00037717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,148,782,765 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

