PopularCoin Price Down 80.5% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $142,962.27 and $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.33 or 0.00372222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,870.90 or 1.00540516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,148,782,765 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

