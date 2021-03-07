Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $43.33. 1,046,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

