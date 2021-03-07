Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 1,046,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $58.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

