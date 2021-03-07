PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $7,229.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.87 or 0.03274627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00367772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.01009924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.00411511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00363227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00250282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022651 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,826,032 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

