PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

