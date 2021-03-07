PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Boosted by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

