Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Power Integrations by 84.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

