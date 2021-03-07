Power Ledger (POWR) One Day Volume Tops $24.34 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $140.41 million and $24.34 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,299,654 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

