PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

