Primas Price Reaches $0.0274 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00368461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.