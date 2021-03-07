Primecoin Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $833,312.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 287.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,376,310 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

