Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Primerica worth $71,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Primerica stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $150.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

