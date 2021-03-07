Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,250 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Qualys worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Qualys stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $290,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,931,094.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.