Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,577 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Wingstop worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $120.53 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.