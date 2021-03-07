Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 93,146 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

