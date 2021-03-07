Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of American Airlines Group worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

