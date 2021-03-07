Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,611 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,503,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock worth $7,720,335. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.