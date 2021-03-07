Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 215,278 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of H&R Block worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

