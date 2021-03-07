Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,294 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,165 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,949 shares of company stock worth $1,072,047. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.