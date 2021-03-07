Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Ingevity worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

