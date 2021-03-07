Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

