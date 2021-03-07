Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Patrick Industries worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,527 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

