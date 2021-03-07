Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

