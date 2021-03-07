Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after buying an additional 375,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

