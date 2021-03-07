Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE WRI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.