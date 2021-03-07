Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

