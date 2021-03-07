Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

